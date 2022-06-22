Russian foreign minister to visit Iran on June 22

By Trend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Iran on Wednesday, June 22, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in a Twitter post, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Tomorrow S. Lavrov will pay a visit to Iran," he wrote, without giving any further details.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference on June 13 that the Russian top diplomat would travel to his country soon. However, he gave no timeframes of the visit, saying that details will be known later. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier in the day that that the dates of the minister's visit were being worked out.