Macro-prudential policies to continue: Turkish Ministry

By Trend

Macro-prudential measures will continue to be taken while fiscal discipline will not be compromised, the Treasury and Finance Ministry of Turkiye said on June 9, one day after state institutions announced a raft of new measures, including new domestic bonds, limiting maturity of consumer loans, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“Fiscal discipline will be maintained while fighting inflation will remain the top priority,” the ministry stressed, adding that practices designed to increase the appeal of the Turkish Lira will continue without compromising free market rules.

In a statement issued late on June 9, the Treasury Ministry announced that revenue-indexed bonds will be issued to “encourage our citizens to invest their savings in Turkish Lira assets and widen the investor base.”

The new instruments will only be offered to real persons, the statement added.

The Treasury said the revenue-indexed bonds will have a minimum yield guarantee in coupon payments and that they will pay coupons once every three months.

Bids for the new bonds will start to be collected from June 15.