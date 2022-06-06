Finland and Sweden prepare for large NATO naval drill

By Trend





Finland and Sweden are preparing for an enlarged NATO naval exercise in the Baltic Sea on Sunday, Trend reports citing Euronews.

NATO's fortnight-long 'Baltops 22' is being hosted this year by Sweden, with the Finnish Navy and Air force also taking part.

Military leaders have suggested it is no coincidence the NATO military drill is larger than in previous years.

US Commander, Vice Admiral Eugene Black, told reporters Saturday: "The exercise this year is probably about 30 per cent bigger than last year.

"45 ships, 76 aircraft, 16 nations - 14 of them NATO allies, and two very close partners" will be involved, he added.

"The aim of the exercise is to develop the interoperability of the United States, Nato and partner countries in joint air and maritime operations and amphibious operations," the Finnish Defence Forces said in a statement on Wednesday.

Around 200 Finish Navy personnel will join the exercise from 5 to 17 June.

Both Sweden and Finland have reversed traditional policies of neutrality by making bids to join the 30-member defensive alliance,



