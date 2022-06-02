Assembly of Turkey’s electric car underway with mass production to follow

By Azernews

By Economy Service

The assembly process of Turkey’s electric car - TOGG is underway with mass production to follow, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

Following the testing without components, 208 robots at the Gemlik Facility, where Turkey's homegrown automobile TOGG will be developed, began partial trials on a cell basis. Trial productions will follow afterward.

Trial productions will follow by merging cells after this step. It will be ready for mass manufacturing in the fourth quarter of 2022 after this procedure is done. Along with the progress in body construction, 99 percent of the paint facility and 95 percent of the assembly facility at the Gemlik Facility were finished in May.

The tanks began water testing at the paint factory, where 83,935 meters of electrical wire and 36,770 meters of piping were installed. Some 99,210 meters of electrical wire and 58,330 meters of pipeline were installed at the assembly complex. The Gemlik Facility, which is being erected over an open area of 1.200 million square meters, will be finished by the end of June.

The speech of then Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2011 became the new signal for domestic automobile production. With the efforts of Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG), which was established under the leadership of President Erdogan, Turkey's 60-year-old domestic car production dream came to life again. The search for investors, which started under the leadership of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), was completed in a short time.

TOGG was officially established on June 25, 2018. Mehmet Gurcan Karakas was appointed the CEO of TOGG. The works were moved to Informatics Valley in Gebze. Under the leadership of Gurcan Karakas, the production process came to an end without any disruption. TOGG will be ready for mass production in the last quarter of 2022.

After the homologation tests are completed, the SUV, the first vehicle in the C segment, will be launched by the end of the first quarter of 2023. In the following years, sedan and hatchback models in the C segment will enter the production line.

In the following years, with the addition of B-SUV and C-MPV to the family, the product range consisting of five models will be completed. TOGG plans to produce a total of 1 million vehicles by 2030, with the production of five different models from a single platform.