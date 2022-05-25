Liverpool head coach Klopp voted LMA Manager of the Year

By Trend

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp was named League Managers Association (LMA) Manager of the Year on Tuesday, winning the annual English award for the second time, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The German coach led his team to second place in the English Premier League, just one point behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

In addition, the Reds have won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season, and will play Real Madrid in the Champions League final this Saturday.

Klopp was first named LMA Manager of the Year after the 2019-20 season, in which his Liverpool side lifted the club's first league title in 30 years.