Turkey to launch military operations to secure its southern border

By Trend

Turkey will soon launch new military operations along its southern borders to combat terrorist threats from these regions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The main target of these will be to resume efforts to create 30-kilometer-deep (20-mile) safe zones along Turkey’s border with Syria, Erdogan told a televised address after a Cabinet meeting.

“We will soon take new steps regarding the incomplete portions of the project we started on the 30-kilometer deep safe zone we established along our southern border,” the president said.

“The main target of these operations will be areas that are centers of attacks to our country and safe zones,” Erdogan said.

He did not provide further details but said the operation would be launched as soon as military, intelligence and security forces have completed their preparations.