Kyrgyzstan sees increase in country’s industrial output

By Trend

The volume of Kyrgyzstan’s industrial output from January through April 2022 increased by 10.3 percent compared to the same period of 2021, Trend reports via the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the report, the total industrial production in Kyrgyzstan reached 115.9 billion Kyrgyz soms ($1.4 billion) from January through April 2022.

Kyrgyz industrial output growth from January through April in 2022 mostly increased in manufacture of the following:

- base metals and fabricated metal products - up by 32 percent;

- wood and paper products - have grown by 25.8 percent;

- oil products - increased by 24.3 percent;

- pharmaceutical products - have grown by 12.3 percent;

- food, beverages and tobacco - up by 10.1 percent

The Kumtor deposit boosted Kyrgyzstan's industry significantly, without it, industrial output would have grown by only 2.4 percent, reaching 76.4 billion Kyrgyz soms ($925.5 million).