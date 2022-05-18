EU committed to further strengthening partnership with Georgia

By Trend

Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, said the European Union was committed to “further strengthen” its partnership with Georgia, following a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Brussels earlier today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Michel tweeted his support for the partnership following the meeting that discussed Georgia's application for EU membership, as well as the progress made by the country in implementing the 2014 EU-Georgia Association Agreement and related democratic reforms, the Government Administration said.

Garibashvili highlighted the “historic choice” of Georgia to “return to the European family,” and stressed the importance of the opinion of the European Commission on granting a candidate status to Georgia, along with a relevant decision by the European Council.