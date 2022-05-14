Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan working to increase mutual flights

By Trend

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to continue working to increase air traffic and open new routes between the two countries to develop mutual economic, cultural and tourism ties, Trend reports via Telegram publication of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

The agreement was reached within the framework of the 9th meeting of transport ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

Currently, air communication with Uzbekistan is one of the most intensive ones, both in terms of the number of flights and the number of routes among foreign countries.

The airlines of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan (Air Astana, SCAT, Fly Arystan, Uzbekistan Airways) operate 40 flights a week between the Kazakh cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Aktau, Turkestan, Aktobe and the Uzbek cities of Tashkent, Samarkand, Namangan, Urgench, Nukus.