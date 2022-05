By Trend

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Thursday said Russia isn’t planning a military mobilization, Trend reports citing TASS.

"No, no, no," he said when asked if a mobilization was planned. "I’ll tell you this on and off the air."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said news reports stating that Russia planned to announce a mass mobilization on the Victory Day were nonsensical.