Saudi Arabia visit heralds new era in bileteral ties, Erdogan says

By Trend

Turkey and Saudi Arabia have demonstrated a common will to develop bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect and trust, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“We are determined to continue this effort for our common interests and the stability of our region,” the president told reporters aboard the presidential plane on the return flight from a trip to Saudi Arabia.

King Salman received President Erdogan Thursday evening with an official ceremony in the city of Jiddah. The two leaders held a closed-door meeting at Al-Salam Royal Palace.

Erdogan also met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). Earlier, the president arrived in Saudi Arabia for a two-day working visit.

The last time Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia was in 2017, when he tried to mediate a dispute pitting the kingdom and other Gulf countries against Qatar.

Emphasizing the rift between Gulf countries and Iran, Erdogan said the different positions on the Yemen civil war is one of the most important sources of this disagreement.

“There is also the issue of the Houthis. Saudi Arabia's concerns on this issue continue,” he said.

On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi reported in an interview that after years of tensions, regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia could be approaching a detente.

Noting that Turkey has a lot in common with the Middle East countries, “whose people are Muslim,” Erdogan said Western powers intervene in the region and support terrorist organizations.

“Along with some European countries, one of the most power countries of the world sent truckloads of weapons to these terrorists,” he said, referring to U.S. support to YPG terrorists in northern Syria.