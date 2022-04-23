Chinese mainland reports 2,119 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

By Trend

The Chinese mainland Thursday reported 2,119 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,931 were in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Apart from Shanghai, 17 other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new local COVID-19 cases, including 63 in the northeastern province of Jilin, and one in Beijing.

Shanghai also reported 15,698 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Thursday, out of a total of 16,383 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 2,730 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, there were 30,813 confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Thursday saw 11 deaths from COVID-19, all in Shanghai, bringing the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths to 4,674