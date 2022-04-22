Turkey increases export of cement and glass ceramics to Uzbekistan

By Trend

Turkey increased the export of cement and glass ceramics to Uzbekistan four times (up to $55,000) in March 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Turkey exported cement and glass ceramics to Uzbekistan in the amount of $3.4 million from January through March 2022, which is 27 percent more than the same period in 2021.

Turkey exported cement and glass ceramics to world markets in the amount of $514.3 million in March 2022, which is 27.9 percent more than in the same month in 2021.

"Turkey totally exported cement and glass ceramics to world markets in the amount of $1.2 billion in 1Q2022, which is 28.3 percent more than the same period in 2021," the ministry said.

Turkey has exported cement and glass ceramics in total worth $4.8 billion during past 12 months (from March 2021 through March 2022).