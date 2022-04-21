Russia shortens waiting period for special flights from Turkmenistan

By Trend

Russia has reduced the waiting period for departure by a special flight from Turkmenistan for foreign citizens, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

Due to the decrease in the total number of applications for departure to Russia by special flights, the waiting time for foreign citizens was reduced to 2.5-3 months from the date of submission of documents at the consular department of the Embassy of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the waiting period for Russian citizens has not changed and is 1.5-2 months.

On average, the Russian Embassy organizes 2-3 special flights from Turkmenistan to Moscow by Turkmenistan and Siberia airlines every month.

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries of the world were discontinued due to the pandemic in March 2020.



