Georgia - Turkmenistan trade turnover up in Feb. 2022

By Trend

The foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Turkmenistan from January through February 2022 amounted to $29 million, which is an increase of 55.9 percent, compared to the same period of 2021 ($18.6 million), Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

In particular, Georgia’s imports from Turkmenistan in the reporting period of 2022 totaled $28.2 million - an increase of 65.8 percent compared from January through February 2021 ($17 million).

However, Georgia’s exports to Turkmenistan over the same period of 2022 decreased by 50.3 percent, compared to the reporting period of 2021 - from $1.6 million to $829,970.

Turkmenistan ranked 21 among Georgia’s main trading partners from January through February 2022. Meanwhile, Turkey ($354.3 million), Russia ($274.6 million), and Azerbaijan ($248.8 million) were top three.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s foreign trade turnover (excluding non-declared trade) from January through February 2022 amounted to $2.5 billion, which is an increase of 49.2 percent, compared to $1.6 billion over the same period of 2021, and 38.8 percent, compared to the reporting period of 2020 ($1.8 billion).