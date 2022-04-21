Kazakhstan, Tajikistan to increase number of regular flights

By Trend

The number of regular passenger flights between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan is set to be increased as a result of joint efforts of Kazakh and Tajik air authorities, the Civil Aviation Committee said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Tajikistan’s Somon Air announced its plans to increase the number of international flights from Dushanbe to Almaty from 1 to 2 starting from 25 April 2022. The flights will be operated on B737 aircrafts.

Air Astana air carrier will perform 3 flights linking Dushanbe and Almaty starting from 1 May 2022 and 4 Dushanbe-Almaty flights starting from 1 June 2022 via A320 aircrafts.

The total number of passenger flights operated weekly between the two countries will amount to 6.