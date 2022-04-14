Turkey’s TUMOSAN, Castrol ink cooperation accord

By Azernews





TUMOSAN, one of Turkey's first domestic tractor brands and Castrol, the world's leading mineral oil producer have signed a new 2-year agreement, Yeni Shafak daily has reported.

As the biggest supporter of farmers with the vehicles it produced, TUMOSAN has developed cooperation with Castrol since 2002.

Under the new agreement, Castrol will participate in TUMOSAN's research and development studies while aiming to fulfill product demand for the initial filling and after-sales maintenance, which will be carried out at 387 approved service locations across Turkey.

TUMOSAN General Manager Halim Tosun said that the company's goal is to provide Castrol lubricants to clients all throughout Turkey, where they have garnered the appreciation of car owners for their excellence, and to offer them a road experience of greater quality and superior performance.

“As TUMOSAN, we will bring our innovative service approach to our consumers at more points, and we will continue to add value to our customers with our understanding of quality service. This agreement we have made is an important example of our promise of quality service at all times.”

Castrol Turkey, Ukraine and Central Asia Director Ayhan Koksal expressed his delight about the ongoing cooperation with TUMOSAN.

“We help vehicles maintain their first-day performance for a long time by using the right oil produced by TUMOSAN to protect important parts of vehicles and equipment operating in harsh conditions. We are also working together on the development of mineral oils to be used in the engines of new generation tractors,” Koksal stressed.