Iran planning to generate 10k megawatts of electricity using nuclear tech

By Trend

The administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has put on its agenda the production of thousands of megawatts of electricity through the use of nuclear energy, the Iranian president’s deputy for parliamentary affairs announced, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini made the announcement while speaking at a ceremony held at the Imam Khomenei International University in Qazvin, northwest of the capital Tehran.

The ceremony was held on the occasion of Iran’s National Nuclear Day Technology.

Hosseini said the current administration plans to produce 10,000 megawatts of electricity by using nuclear technology, adding that the plan is in line with policies to strengthen the country’s infrastructure.

He hailed Iran’s progress in the use of peaceful nuclear technology, saying that an increase in power generation and the production of radio-pharmaceuticals are the results of using that energy.

The Iranian official meanwhile criticised the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for focusing on Iran’s activities from a political attitude.

Hosseini added that world powers want Iran to be dependent and even remain weak in the peaceful use of nuclear technology.

He explained that Iran managed to attain nuclear technology and localise it after the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and made numerous achievements without assistance from other countries.

The official noted that all those achievements were made despite sanctions and other Western measures to hinder Iran’s progress, including the killing of Iranian nuclear scientists.