Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

By Trend

Hollywood's film academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony 12 days ago, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took the action at a meeting held one week after Smith pre-emptively resigned from the group over his outburst at the live, televised event.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year," academy President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

"However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage."