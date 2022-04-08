Georgia's trade turnover with Turkey up

By Trend

Georgia’s trade turnover with Turkey in January 2022 amounted to $168.7 million, which is an increase of 47.5 percent, compared to $114.3 million over the same period of 2021, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Turkey’s share accounted for 15.2 percent of the total foreign trade turnover of Georgia in January 2022, while over the same period of 2021 this index accounted for 15 percent.

Thus, Turkey remained the top Georgian trade turnover partner over the reporting period of 2022, followed by Russia ($128.6 million) and Azerbaijan ($121.9 million).

Meanwhile, Georgia’s exports to Turkey in January 2022, accounting for 8.3 percent of total exports, increased by 28.8 percent to $27.5 million, compared to $21.4 million over the same period of 2021.

Turkey ranked 6 among main Georgia’s partners by exports. Meanwhile, Bulgaria ($49.6 million), Azerbaijan ($46.7 million), and Russia ($42.6 million) were the TOP-3.

Georgian imports from Turkey over January 2022, accounting for 18.1 percent of the total imports, increased by 51.1 percent to $141.1 million, compared to $93.3 million over the same period of 2021.

Turkey remained Georgia's main partner by imports, followed by Russia ($85.9 million) and Azerbaijan ($75.1 million).

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover (excluding non-declared trade) in January 2022 increased by 41.1 percent, compared to $786.2 million over the same period of 2021, and by 20.4 percent, compared to January 2020 ($913.3 million) and amounted to $1.1 billion.