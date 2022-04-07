Biden issues order banning provision of number of services to Russian persons

By Trend

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday banning new investments in the Russian economy, as well as the provision of a number of services to persons in the Russian Federation. The text of the document was released by the White House press service, Trend reports citing TASS.

The executive order bans "the exportation, reexportation, sale, or supply, directly or indirectly, from the United States, or by a United States person, wherever located, of any category of services as may be determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to any person located in the Russian Federation."

The document also prohibits "new investment in the Russian Federation by a United States person, wherever located."

The order states that the ban is imposed on "any approval, financing, facilitation, or guarantee by a United States person, wherever located, of a transaction by a foreign person where the transaction by that foreign person would be prohibited by this section if performed by a United States person or within the United States ".

On Wednesday, a high-ranking US administration official told a press briefing that the United States was imposing a ban on new investment in the Russian economy. He expressed the opinion that the adoption of such measures will lead to the fact that the mass exodus of private companies from Russia will continue.