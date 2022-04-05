Iran waiting for other parties to settle outstanding issues over nuclear deal - MFA

By Trend

The Iranian negotiation team will only return to Vienna in order to finalize an agreement Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports citing IRIB.

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks during a press conference.

"We will not be going to Vienna for new negotiations but to finalize the nuclear agreement," said Khatibzadeh.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said there were still outstanding issues that it was waiting on the US to settle.

"We have passed on our proposals on the remaining issues to the American side through the EU senior negotiator," Iran's top diplomat said.