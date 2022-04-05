TODAY.AZ / World news

Hungary election: Viktor Orban wins another term, results indicate

04 April 2022 [22:21] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Hungary's authoritarian leader and longtime Russian ally, Viktor Orban, has declared victory in the country's parliamentary elections, clinching a fourth consecutive term in power, Trend reports citing CNN.

Orban's Fidesz party had a commanding lead with 71% of the votes counted, Hungary's national elections board said on Sunday evening.

But despite opinion polls forecasting a tighter race, Orban's Fidesz party won comfortably across much of the country. Opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay even failed to win in his own district, where he had served as mayor.

"We have such a victory it can be seen from the moon, but it's sure that it can be seen from Brussels," Orban said in a victory speech on Sunday night, making light of his government's long-running tensions with EU leaders.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/218151.html

Print version

Views: 111

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also