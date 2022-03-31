Turkey's e-commerce up in late five years

By Azernews





By Orhan Orhun Unal

Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) President Ismail Gulle has stated that the country's e-commerce increased fourfold in the last five years, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

Gulle made the remarks at the World Ecom Expo Fair in Antalya, Turkey, which brought together the world's e-commerce titans with Turkish companies to seek new markets.

"In the past five years, the volume of e-commerce in our country has quadrupled. Our total e-commerce volume increased rapidly reaching 225 billion TL ($15.3 billion) in 2020," Gulle emphasized.

He went on to say that the number of global e-commerce users had surpassed 3 billion, with these customers spending $ 4.9 trillion in 2021.

The event, which is Turkey's largest gathering of the e-commerce ecosystem, attracts 1,500 participants and 900 companies from 35 countries.

With market shares totaling $150 billion, the fair attracted a number of major e-commerce businesses, including Wayfair (USA), AliExpress (China), Zalando (Germany), and Allegro (Poland).

In his address to the World Ecom Event, which was organized by the International E-Export Platform WORLDEF with the support of the Ministry of Commerce, WORLDEF President Omer Nart stated that 1.500 participants will evaluate cooperation opportunities over the course of three days.

During the event, 25,000 business-to-business (B2B) meetings will be held, according to him. In Antalya, the number of participants will be 5,000 next year, rising to 100,000 in five years.

Nart emphasized that the World E-Commerce Forum, which will be held in on October 25-26, 2022, will be attended by approximately 300 companies and thousands of people.

"The UK e-commerce market is a massive market worth 700 billion pounds, and we want to increase the share of Turkish e-commerce companies in this market," Nart said.

"We believe the event in London will have a significant impact in France and Germany," Frugoo Director Hakan Thyr stated.

The goal of the London event is to not only promote Turkish companies to Europe but also to open Turkey's doors to our clients there, according to Hakan Aydemir, Channel Advisor MENA Director, who also wanted the event to be held in Germany.

Emre Ekmekci, President of the Electronic Commerce Operators Association, the share of e-commerce in total trade in Turkey has reached up to 16 percent, and this rate will rise as the law changes.

According to ShopiVerse CEO Orxan Isayev, the company's goal is to export high-quality, branded Turkish products to the European market via England.