World champion Verstappen snatches first win of the season

By Trend

Formula One champion Max Verstappen roared past Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc four laps from the finish to snatch a last-gasp first win of the season at Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The 24-year-old, who had started fourth, crossed the line just half a second ahead of the Monegasque under the floodlights at the speedy Jeddah Corniche circuit, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third.

The Italian team had opened the season with a one-two last week in Bahrain and Sunday's win put Red Bull, who drew a blank in Sakhir, back in the game.

"A good race, we were battling hard," said Verstappen after taking his 21st career win and first points of the season.

Leclerc, who recorded the fastest lap, leads the overall standings by 12 points from team mate Sainz with 21 races to go. Verstappen is 20 points off Leclerc in third.

Ferrari continue to lead the constructors' standings ahead of Mercedes with Red Bull vaulting up to third.