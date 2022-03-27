Georgia reports 357 coronavirus cases

By Trend

Georgia reported 357 coronavirus cases, 3 237 recoveries, and 4 deaths on Saturday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 194 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 16 cases, and the Imereti region with 42 cases.

A total of 8 358 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 6 203 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 2 155 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 4,27%, while 4,49% in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1 646 316, among them 1 618 403 people recovered and 16 708 died.

As of March 26, 2 853 040 people got the Covid-19 vaccine, with 636 in a day.