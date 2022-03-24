Number of new documents to be signed as part of investment forum in Tashkent

By Trend





A number of new documents are expected to be signed as part of the investment forum in Tashkent, Deputy Prime Minister for Investments and Foreign Economic Relations - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov said at a press conference on the eve of the first Tashkent International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

Umurzakov noted that holding this forum is important for Uzbekistan in terms of developing the country's economy.

"As a result of the forum, it is expected to attract new investors to the country. More than 40 events are planned within the framework of the forum, and a number of signing ceremonies are expected tomorrow," he said.