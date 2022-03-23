Bus crash in Colombia results in death of six minors

By Trend

At least six minors died when a bus rolled into an abyss in northern Colombia, Governor of the Santander Department Mauricio Aguilar Hurtado wrote on Twitter, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Unfortunately, I must confirm a bus that provided the school route service suffered a tragic accident with dozens of children on board, as it crossed the sector of the Laguna de Ortices, in a rural area of the municipality of San Andrés (Santander). The accident resulted in the death of six minors, injuries of 15 people, including adults and children," he stated.

The causes of the incident have not yet been established. The injured have been taken to hospital.