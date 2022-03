By Trend

Turkey does not plan to abandon Russia's S-400 anti-aircraft missile system under pressure of the US, President of Turkish Defense Industries Directorate (SSB) Ismail Demir said, Trend reports referring to Russian media.

According to him, Turkey 'is capable of determining its own policy'.

“This is not a subject of discussion for us. We addressed the issue in the past. Abandoning [the use of S-400] is out of the question,” Demir added.