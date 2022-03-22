Georgia names main economic sectors for FDIs attracted in 2021

The foreign direct investments (FDIs) in Georgia in 2021 amounted to $1.1 billion, which is a 2-time increase, compared to 2020 ($572 million), Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

In terms of the economic sectors, the largest volume of the investments in the reporting period was attracted in the financial sector - $443.3 million, which is an increase of 9.6 percent, compared to 2020 ($404.4 million).

The entertainment sector ranks second in terms of the investments attracted in 2021. The volume of the investments significantly increased by 12.6 percent, compared to 2020 ($18.2 million), and amounted to $230.5 million.

The energy sector ranked third among main economic sectors for investments attracted in Georgia in 2021. The volume of the investments totaled $157 million. However, the investments in the energy sector in 2020 decreased by $7.8 million.

TOP-5 Georgia’s economic sectors for FDIs attracted in 2021 (compared to 2020).