Switzerland ready to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations

Switzerland is ready to become a mediator in resolving the Ukraine conflict and could organize talks between Kyiv and Moscow, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Switzerland combines neutrality with a humanitarian tradition," Cassis said at a Saturday rally in Bern, as quoted by the Swiss RTS broadcaster.

"It's a small country with a strong commitment to freedom. It is ready to play the role of a mediator behind the scenes or host negotiations," the Swiss president added.