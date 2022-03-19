Kyrgyzstan to continue co-op with WB to further implement programs in health issues

By Trend

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov met with Country Manager for the World Bank Kyrgyz Republic Office Naveed Hassan Naqvi, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of cooperation in healthcare, the press service of the Cabinet reported.

Edil Baisalov noted the importance of continuing effective cooperation with the World Bank, and expressed gratitude for the support provided to the republic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He emphasized readiness to further implement the programs and projects outlined.

Country Manager for the WB Kyrgyz Republic Office Naveed Hassan Naqvi noted the commitment to continue cooperation in areas of mutual interest and priority for the country.

The parties discussed issues of strengthening the system of compulsory health insurance, significantly improving the quality of health services, expanding the coverage of health services, regulation of drug prices, and the vaccination rollout.

In addition, the meeting participants debated preparations for the participation of the Kyrgyz delegation in 2022 Spring Meetings of the World Bank.