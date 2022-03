By Trend

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone talks with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports referring to TRT Haber.

According to the report, Turkey's diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine crisis are underway. In this regard, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu paid visits to Russia and Ukraine.