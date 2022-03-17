Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 35,000

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 34,819 over the past day to 17,484,257, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.2%.

As many as 5,008 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 15.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 60 regions, while in 20 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 5,945 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,352 over the past day versus 1,621 a day earlier, reaching 2,726,264, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,560 over the past day versus 1,569 a day earlier, reaching 1,483,077.