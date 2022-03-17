TODAY.AZ / World news

Kazakhstan to prohibit president's close relatives from taking political positions

17 March 2022

By Trend

President's close relatives will be prohibited from taking political positions and leading the quasi-governmental sector in Kazakhstan, the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his address to the people, Trend reports.

“The head of state must act as a firm guarantor of equal opportunities for all citizens. Therefore, for the closest relatives of the president, a legislative ban will be introduced on holding positions of political public employees and leaders in the quasi-governmental sector,” Tokayev noted.

