At least 75 killed in train derailment in southeastern DR Congo

By Trend

At least 75 people were killed and 125 others injured late Thursday following a freight train derailed in southeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local authorities said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The derailment of the 15-wagon train took place late Thursday in the district of Lubudi of DRC's southeastern Lualaba province, Fabien Mutomb, director general of the National Railway Company of Congo (SNCC) said Sunday.

According to the Congolese Ministry of Communication and Media, the train lost control before several wagons ended up in a ravine due to a locomotive traction failure, without providing further details.

Train accidents are often reported in this part of the country due to the poor conditions of locomotives and dilapidated rails.