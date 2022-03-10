National Bank of Kazakhstan announces decision on base rate

By Trend

Monetary Policy Committee of Kazakhstan’s National Bank decided to set the base rate at 13.5 percent annual interests with an interesting corridor of +/- 1 basis points, Trend reports citing National Bank.

The rate on permanent access operations to provide liquidity will be 14.5 percent and permanent access operations to withdraw liquidity – 12.5 percent.

The decision to leave the rate unchanged is due to the fact that its current level already reflects the reaction of the National Bank to the increase in geopolitical risks and the risk of accelerating inflationary processes.

This leaves a limit for further tightening of monetary conditions in the event of further deterioration of the external and internal macroeconomic environment.

National Bank continues to take measures to ensure the stability of the macroeconomic situation in the financial market of Kazakhstan.

The next planned decision of the Monetary Policy Committee of Kazakhstan’s National Bank on the base rate will be announced on April 25, 2022 at 15:00 (GMT+6).