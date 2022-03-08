Turkey to supply Iraq with electricity from next week

By Trend

Turkey will supply Iraq with 500 megawatts of electricity starting from next week, the state-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA) said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity "has been preparing for the coming of summer by raising production, adding 3,500 megawatts and inaugurating some strategic transmission lines between governorates," the state news agency quoted a ministry spokesperson as saying.

Iraq's Electricity Minister Adil Karim previously commented on his country’s intention to purchase electricity from neighboring Turkey.

Iraq, to solve the problem of power cuts in the country is also in negotiations with Qatar for gas purchases, which is expected to be completed within a year.

Besides, the country signed an energy (electricity) agreement with Saudi Arabia, and Karim said at the time that the initial amount of electricity they will receive from Saudi Arabia is 500 megawatts, and then this will be increased to 1,000 megawatts.