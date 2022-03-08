EU Council announces start of consideration of applications from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova for accession

By Trend

The EU has launched a written procedure in connection with the request of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova to accept them into the organization, the French Presidency of the Council of the EU wrote on its Twitter page, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The EU has launched a written procedure to prepare the responses of the European Commission to the requests of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova applying for admission to the EU," noted in the report.

According to experts, the European Commission should express an official opinion on these appeals. Then the 27 countries must agree on whether they agree to give Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova the candidate status needed to start lengthy and complex negotiations.