Russia demands Western nations reiterate their commitments under Vienna conventions

Russia has demanded Western countries reiterate and observe their commitments under the conventions on diplomatic and consular relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Naturally, we have demanded [Western] countries accredit our embassies, observe their commitments under the corresponding conventions on diplomatic and consular relations. Naturally, we demand they reiterate their commitments and, what is most important, strictly observe them," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.