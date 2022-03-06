Turkish President holds phone talks with Prime Minister of Canada and President of Lithuania

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda today, reports the Office of the Presidential Administration of Turkey on Saturday, Trend reports.

According to the information, the situation in Ukraine was discussed during the talks.

The President of Turkey noted that he would continue to make every effort to restore peace between Russia and Ukraine.

During the talks, the parties exchanged views on the latest developments in the region.