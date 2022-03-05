Samsung Suspends Shipments of Phones, Chips to Russia

By Trend

Samsung Electronics Co. said product shipments to Russia have been suspended due to current geopolitical developments, joining a growing list of companies from Apple Inc. to Microsoft Corp. that are halting sales and services in the country, Trend reports citing Bloomberg.

The South Korean tech giant is actively monitoring the complex situation, the company said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. Exports of all Samsung products ranging from chips to smartphones and consumer electronics have been suspended, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted and our priority is to ensure the safety of all our employees and their families,” Samsung said in the statement. The company is donating $6 million, including $1 million in consumer electronics products, to humanitarian efforts in the region.