Slovenia to close airspace to Russian airlines

27 February 2022 [21:33] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Slovenian authorities made a decision to close its airspace to planes registered in the Russian Federation, according to a statement published on the Slovenian government’s Twitter page on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The government made a decision to ban from flying in the airspace of the Republic of Slovenia aircraft registered in the Russian Federation and operators with headquarters in the Russian Federation who were issued a license by a relevant authority of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

