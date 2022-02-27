EU to freeze assets of Central Bank of Russia

By Trend





The European Union, together with the US, UK and Canada, will freeze the assets of the Central Bank of Russia, and also prohibit Russian businessmen from using their assets in the community markets, President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen twitted, Trend reports.

"First, we commit to ensuring that a certain number of Russian banks are removed from SWIFT. It will stop them from operating worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports.

Second, we will paralyse the assets of Russia’s central bank. This will freeze its transactions. And it will make it impossible for the Central Bank to liquidate its assets.

And finally, we will work to prohibit Russian oligarchs from using their financial assets on our markets. Putin embarked on a path aiming to destroy Ukraine. But what he is also doing, in fact, is destroying the future of his own country."