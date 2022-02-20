TODAY.AZ / World news

Ukrainian and French presidents hold phone talks

20 February 2022 [19:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation, Zelensky Twitted, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the heads of state discussed the Ukrainian crisis.

"Had an urgent conversation with President Emmanuel Macron. Informed about the aggravation on the frontline, our losses, the shelling of Ukraine politicians & international journalists. Discussed the need and possible ways of immediate de-escalation & political-diplomatic settlement", - Zelensky said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/215943.html

Print version

Views: 96

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also