Turkmenistan, ILO discuss contractual cooperation base expansion

By Trend

Turkmenistan and the International Labor Organization (ILO) discussed the country’s accession to the organization’s conventions and multilateral agreements, Trend reports citing Orient News.

This was discussed during a meeting between Vepa Khadzhiev, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Corinne Varga, Director of the International Labor Standards Department.

The parties emphasized Turkmenistan's and the ILO's close cooperation.

It was noted that Turkmenistan, as an ILO member, is committed to creating conditions for decent work and social justice for all.

Turkmenistan incorporates generally recognized norms and principles of this Organization's provisions into national legislation. Turkmenistan's National Human Rights Action Plan for 2021-2025 includes activities aimed at expanding cooperation with the ILO.

The ILO will host a Global Forum on People-Centered Recovery on February 22-24, bringing together heads of state and government, leaders of international organizations and multilateral development banks, and leaders of employers and workers from around the world to propose concrete actions and strengthen the international community's response to the COVID-19 crisis.