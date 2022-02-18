Agreement closer to get than ever before, Iranian top negotiator says

By Trend

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani negotiator said that the JCPOA countries are now closer to an agreement than any time before, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday that "After weeks of intensive talks, we are closer than ever to an agreement; nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, though.

Our negotiating partners need to be realistic, avoid intransigence, and heed lessons of past 4yrs.

Time for their serious decisions."

The eighth round of talks on lifting sanctions in Vienna began on January 26 and has now reached a point where the success or failure of the talks depends solely on the political decisions of the West.

If the Western parties make the necessary decisions, the remaining issues can be resolved and a final agreement reached within a few days.

Based on the principles and instructions, the Iranian delegation has put its clear proposals and demands on the remaining issues on the table, and now it is the west that has to make its own decisions.

In another development also here today, Bagheri Kani held talks with the European coordinator of the talks Enrique Mora.