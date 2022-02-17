Greece's inflation reaches 6.2 pct in January

By Trend

Greece's annual inflation rate rose to 6.2 percent in January this year from 5.1 percent in December 2021 and -2 percent in January 2021, Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The figure broke a 25-year-old record in Greece, local newspaper Kathimerini reported.

The statistics service attributed the 6.2 percent increase to skyrocketing price increases of 154.8 percent in natural gas, of 56.7 percent in electricity, of 36 percent in heating oil, of 21.6 percent in fuel and of 22.6 percent in housing.

Moreover, increases in the cost of food/non- alcoholic beverages and clothing/footwear by 5.2 percent and 7 percent respectively, also contributed to the increase in consumer prices, according to the data released.