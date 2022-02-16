Iranian, Russian FMs discuss importance of “3 + 3” format in ensuring interests of regional countries

By Trend

It is hoped that the next meeting in Tehran within the "3 + 3" format (Russia, Iran and Turkey, plus 3 South Caucasus countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia) will result in further ensuring the interests of the region countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Trend reports citing Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Russian Foreign Minister welcomed Iran's readiness to host the second meeting within 3+3 format.

During a telephone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian called the second meeting of the 3 + 3 format on the South Caucasus a great opportunity.

According to Amir Abdollahian, this meeting is important for strengthening regional cooperation and solidarity in the interests of the countries and peoples of the region.