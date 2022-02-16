Iran to launch new industrial enterprises in Gilan Province

By Trend

As many as 20 industrial enterprises will be launched in the Gilan Province (northern Iran) on the anniversary of the Iranian Revolution (occurred in 1979, being marked Feb. 1 through Feb. 11, 2022), Chairman of Industry, Mine, and Trade Organization of Gilan Province Farhad Dalghpoush said, Trend reports citing the organization.

The chairman said that more than 5.33 trillion rials (about $127 million) has been spent on the construction of these enterprises, as well as the purchase of needed equipment, etc.

He added that 390 people will be employed with the launch of the enterprises.

Dalghpoush noted that the enterprises will be engaged in the production of chemicals, various cylinders, cellulose, asphalt, water filtration system, polypropylene pipes, food packaging etc.

"At the same time, from the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2021) to February 2, 2022, a total of 21.2 trillion rials (about $504 million) worth of loans have been provided to industrial enterprises in Gilan Province as both working capital and fixed capital," the chairman also pointed out.

There are currently about 3,000 industrial enterprises operating in Iran's Gilan Province.